You can adjust the frequency of your alerts for each of your saved postcode searches by logging into your account, visiting your Saved & Alerts page and changing the frequency of the alert using the drop-down menu.

If you want to stop receiving email alerts for a particular saved search, you can do so at any time by toggling the ‘email alerts’ switch to off for that search on your Saved & Alerts page.

You can also unsubscribe from all email alerts by clicking the ‘Unsubscribe’ link at the bottom of any alert email.