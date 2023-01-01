Stay informed…
Find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area
Types of Public Notice
Planning
Planning applications for construction, changes of use of land or buildingsRead more
Traffic & Roads
Planned changes in road layout, closures and diversionsRead more
Goods Vehicle Licensing
Applications to run or park goods vehicles at particular locationsRead more
Alcohol & Licensing
Applications for venues to carry on certain licensable activitiesRead more
Probate & Trustee
Announcements of estate and settlements due to deathRead more
Contract & Tender
Information regarding contracts and opportunities to tenderRead more
Statutory
Public information which must be made available by lawRead more
Other
Public information made available on a discretionary basisRead more
Nearby Notices
Frequently Asked Questions
No, Public Notice Portal receives all of its Public Notice data from local news publishers across the UK. Currently there is no way for businesses or public users to publish notices directly to Public Notice Portal. If you would like to publish a Public Notice, we recommend contacting either your local news publisher, or your local authority, depending on the requirements of your notice. If they are a registered publisher on Public Notice Portal, they may then publish your notice onto the site.
Public notices are adverts placed by councils and other local authorities to inform people of developments in their areas. They can cover a wide variety of topics that may impact your life. They can include planning applications and appeals, road closures or proposals by pubs or nightclubs hoping to change their opening hours or make other variations. The purpose of a public notice is to make sure anybody - either an individual or a group - with an interest has an opportunity to find out about and comment on the proposal before a decision is made on whether to allow it to go ahead.
This site is the simplest and quickest way to find out about notices in your area. It is brought to you by some of the country’s biggest and most trusted local news providers, in conjunction with Google.
Yes, to be alerted about new notices in your local area, you can set up an email alert. To do so, first make sure you are registered and signed in to Public Notice Portal. Then, using the search bar, enter the postcode of the area you are interested in. Once you have performed your search, you can tailor the results to your needs by applying filters on the search radius, or notice types you’d like to see. Then when you are happy with your search, you can click the ‘Save this search’ button at the top of the search results page. Once saved, you can adjust the frequency of the email alerts, choosing either Daily, Weekly or Monthly email alerts. Alternatively you can disable email alerts altogether and save the search in your account to check manually at a later time.
Anybody can respond to a public notice, whether as an individual or a group affected by a proposal. It is important to note the deadline given for responses; any received after that date will not be considered. Details of how to respond will be included in the public notice itself, usually with the option of registering your view by either post or email or by posting directly to a local authority’s website. Any comments made about a notice will be a matter of public record and can be viewed by anybody, including the applicant. Some issues cannot be taken into account when considering an application. These include loss of value to a neighbouring property, commercial competition or noise and disturbance during proposed development work.
If the Public Notice Portal is unable to determine your location via your browser, then it may not be able to show you the Public Notices nearest and therefore most relevant to you.
To find out how to enable location services on your device, please visit our Location Information page.
You can adjust the frequency of your alerts for each of your saved postcode searches by logging into your account, visiting your Saved & Alerts page and changing the frequency of the alert using the drop-down menu.
If you want to stop receiving email alerts for a particular saved search, you can do so at any time by toggling the ‘email alerts’ switch to off for that search on your Saved & Alerts page.
You can also unsubscribe from all email alerts by clicking the ‘Unsubscribe’ link at the bottom of any alert email.
Yes. To change the email address on your account, please send an email from your current email address to support@publicnoticeportal.uk with the subject line Email Address Change. Be sure to include the email address you wish to change to in the email body.
Yes, all Public Notice Portal users have the right to request the removal of their account and the deletion of their data under UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules. Such requests will be complied with in line with the UK GDPR, depending upon the applicability of its exceptions. When we agree to remove user accounts, it may require removal of all data from our database, including but not limited to: saved searches, saved notices, email alerts, email addresses and account settings. Once removal is complete, this information may be irretrievable.
To request deletion of your account information, send an email to support@publicnoticeportal.uk from the email address associated with your account, using the subject line Account Deletion Request.
Get started…
Find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area