Contract & Tender

These are notices that provide general public awareness of contracts and tenders and also allow individuals, organisations and businesses the chance to put themselves forward for consideration for a particular open contract or tender.

These often refer to contracts in the Public Sector, where such announcements can be required by law and are often advertised by e.g. Local Authorities.

Contracts and tenders can cover a wide variety of topics e.g., ranging from the installation and maintenance of new playground equipment or park facilities through to computer and software provision, insurance services and pest control.

Publicising the notices ensures fair competition for supply and therefore best value for money and typically also communicates the legal and social obligations that applicants must be able to meet.

A full list of contract and tender legislation is available at legislation.gov.uk.

