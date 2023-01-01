Terms of Service
Who we are and how to contact us
- The website Public Notice Portal and the platform related thereto (the “Site”) is operated by Public Notices Portal Limited (“PNP”, “we”, “us” or “our”) a company incorporated in England with company number 13027054 and which has its registered office at 2nd Floor, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, England, EC4M 7JW.
- These terms of service (the “Terms”) set out our mutual obligations in providing you as an authorised user (or, “User”) access to the Site and Content (as identified below).
- Through the Site, we may provide you with access to public notices and related content (the “Content”) which has been uploaded to the Site or otherwise made available by third party news organisations (“Publishers”). The Site is designed to provide Users with an enhanced experience in accessing the Content in electronic form and allowing Users to search for Content and/or (if a User creates an Account, as defined below) to receive notifications regarding a specific local area.
- Please read these Terms carefully before you use the Site or create an account in relation to the Site. These Terms tell you who we are, how we will provide the Site and access to Content, how you and we may change or end the agreement between us, what to do if there is a problem, and other important information.
- The following Terms together with our Privacy Policy govern your use of the Site and Content. By using the Site and/or accessing Content, you accept these Terms in full. If you do not agree to these terms, you should not use the Site and/or access Content.
- You should check these Terms and the Privacy Policy each time you visit the Site and/or access Content and ensure that you understand and accept the terms that will apply at that time.
- If you have any questions, concerns, or comments regarding these Terms, please contact us to find out more.
Other applicable terms
- These Terms refer to our Privacy Policy, which also applies to your use of the Site.
- Our Privacy Policy sets out the terms on which we may process any personal data we collect from you or that you provide to us.
Changes to these Terms
- PNP may make changes to these Terms at any time by amending this page, including, for example only, in order to: (a) comply with any changes to Applicable Laws; (b) reflect any technical changes, such as to respond to security breaches; (c) to deal with changes to Users’ needs and changes to our operations (including our business model).
- PNP will try to give you reasonable notice of any changes made but is under no obligation to do so. As mentioned above, every time you wish to use the Site, you should check these Terms to ensure you understand the terms that will apply.
- Where possible and you have registered an account with the Site, PNP will try to notify you of these changes by email or a pop-up when you next access your account, particularly where the changes affect PNP’s ability to provide access to the Site and/or make Content available on the Site.
- If you do not agree to any changes to the Terms that PNP may make, you should not use the Site and/or access the Content and (if applicable) you may close your account by contacting PNP at: support@publicnoticeportal.uk
Your account
- You may, subject to these Terms, register an account free of charge which provides you personalised access and/or notifications relating to the to the Site and Content ( “Account”).
- You may register for your Account using your email address [or a single sign-on (for example, by your using Google or Facebook login)]. Please see our Privacy Policy for details about how we use this information.
- Our general rule is that you must be at least 16 years old in Scotland or 18 years old in the rest of the United Kingdom (the “minimum age”) to register for an Account with us. If you are under the minimum age and wish to register for an Account, you can notify us, and we may agree to allow you to register for an Account, but this is always at our sole discretion and we can remove your access as set out in paragraph 5 below.
- If you are under the minimum age and we agree to allow you to register for an Account, you must make sure you have permission from your legal guardian to register for an Account.
- You may close your Account at any time by contacting us.
Accessing the Site
- The Site is made available free of charge. PNP makes no warranty that the Site and/or Content will always be available or free from errors or omissions. We may suspend, withdraw, discontinue or change all or part of the Site without prior notice to you. Except as otherwise set out in these Terms, PNP will not be liable to you if for any reason the Site and Content is unavailable at any time or for any period.
- You acknowledge that PNP will not screen, monitor or update Content. Any Content other information on the Site may be out of date at any given time, and PNP is under no obligation to update or remove it.
- You are responsible for making all arrangements necessary to ensure you to have access to the Site. You are responsible for ensuring that anyone who accesses the Site through your internet connection are aware of these Terms and any other applicable terms and conditions, and that they comply with them.
- PNP makes no warranty that the Site will be secure or free from Viruses. You are responsible for configuring your information devices, technology, computer programmes and platform in order to access the Site. You should use your own virus protection software and PNP will not be liable to you for any loss or damage arising from failure to take reasonable steps to protect yourself from Viruses.
- Except as expressly set out in these Terms, all representations, conditions, warranties and all other terms of any kind whatsoever, implied by statute or common law are, to the maximum extent permitted by Applicable Laws, excluded from these Terms.
How you may use material on the Site
- We are the owner or licensee of all Intellectual Property Rights in the Site and Content.
- You must not use any of the Site or Content for commercial purposes, unless you tell us first that you want to do this, and we agree to give you a separate licence to do so from us or our licensors to cover this use.
- We welcome any feedback from you about Content, the Site or otherwise, including how they can be improved. By giving us this feedback, you agree that we will own the feedback and therefore can use this feedback however we want.
- You must not modify any copy of any of the Content or any other information or materials taken from the Site that you have printed off or downloaded in any way, and you must not use any illustrations, photographs, video or audio sequences or any graphics separately from any accompanying text.
- If you print off, copy or download any part of the Site or Content other than as permitted under these Terms, your right to use the Site and/or any of Content (or any Account you have with us) will cease immediately and you must, at our option, either return or destroy any copies of the materials you have made.
- By using the Site and / or creating an Account with us you undertake that:
- if you set up an Account to access the Site, you shall keep a secure password for your use of the Site and shall keep your password secure and confidential;
- you shall use all reasonable endeavours to prevent any unauthorised access to, or use of the Site by use of your Account and, in the event of any such unauthorised access or use, shall promptly notify PNP;
- you shall not misuse the Site by introducing Viruses or other material which is malicious or technologically harmful;
- you shall not make any automated requests to the Site or direct any "bot" or automated system to use or access the Site;
- you shall not damage, disable or impair the Site, attack it, or use it as an attack vector or means of attack against any other system, computer or network;
- you shall not carry out or attempt performance or penetration testing against the Site; and
- you shall not circumvent or attempt to circumvent any technical measures or restrictions controlling access to or use of the Site or gain or attempt to gain any greater level of access to the Site than is permitted by those measures or restrictions.
- Any failure to comply with the provisions at clauses 6.6.3 to 6.6.7 above, could cause you commit a criminal offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. We may decide to report any such breach to the relevant law enforcement authorities and co-operate with those authorities by disclosing your identity to them. In the event of such failure to comply, your right to use the Site (and Content) will cease immediately.
- You must treat all Account information as confidential and must not share it with anyone else. If you know or suspect that anyone other than you knows your password, you must promptly notify PNP; please email us at: support@publicnoticeportal.uk
- You must make sure all of your Account information is up to date at all times. Please see our Privacy Policy for details about how PNP uses your Account information.
- PNP has the right to disable any user identification code or password (which includes access to your Account), whether chosen by you or allocated by PNP, at any time, in our sole discretion without notice or explanation to you, including (but not limited to) if in our reasonable opinion you have failed to comply with any of these Terms.
- Except as set out in these Terms, nothing on the Site should be taken as PNP granting (whether implied or otherwise) any licence or right in or to PNP’s Intellectual Property Rights or other rights without PNP’s express written permission.
Reliance on the Site and Content
- The Site and Content are provided to you on an “as is” basis and is for your general information only to enhance your experience of and access to public notices. It is not intended to amount to any advice on which you should rely. Please note that you should obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from taking, any action on the basis of the information or materials on the Site (including the Content).
- Although we use our reasonable efforts to update the Site as much as we can to make it more relevant and useful to users:
- Publishers are responsible for the Content and PNP therefore accepts no liability in relation to or in connection with the Content; and
- we cannot guarantee (whether expressly or impliedly), that Content or the Site is accurate, complete and up-to-date, or to the suitability of Content or the Site for you.
- If you wish to complain about content uploaded to the Site, please contact us at: support@publicnoticeportal.uk
Indemnity
- You shall on PNP’s first demand defend, hold harmless, indemnify and keep indemnified PNP against all claims, actions, proceedings, losses, damages, expenses and costs (including legal and court fees) arising out of or in connection with your unlawful use of the Site or Content or material breach of these Terms.
Limitations of Liability
- Nothing in these Terms will exclude, limit or restrict liability for the unlikely events of:
- death or personal injury caused by the negligence of PNP, its partners, officers, employees, contractors or agents;
- fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; or
- any other liability which may not be limited or excluded by law.
- Please note that we only provide the Site and Content for domestic and private use, and you agree not to use the Site and Content for any commercial or business purposes. We will have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.
- Subject to paragraphs 8.1 and 8.2, PNP (including its Affiliates, officers, employees, contractors, directors, sub-contractors and agents) shall not be liable to you under or in connection with these Terms, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), unless this would be deemed unfair or otherwise unlawful under Applicable Law, in which case our liability to you will not exceed [£100] in aggregate.
- The Site is developed and operated by a third-party company and its Affiliates, which may change from time to time (collectively, the “Platform Provider”). You agree that subject to paragraph 8.1, you shall not hold the Platform Provider or its Affiliates liable for loss or damage arising out of or in connection with your use of the Site.
- Nothing in these Terms will exclude, limit or restrict liability for the unlikely events of:
Termination
- Termination or expiry of these Terms shall not affect any rights, remedies, obligations or liabilities of the parties that have accrued up to the date of termination or expiry, including the right to claim damages in respect of any breach of these Terms which existed at or before the date of termination or expiry.
- Any provision of these Terms which expressly or by implication is intended to come into or continue in force on or after termination of these Terms shall remain in full force and effect.
Linking to the Site
- You may link to the Site, provided you do so in a way that is fair and legal and does not damage our reputation or take advantage of it.
- You must not establish a link to the Site in such a way as to suggest any form of association, approval or endorsement on our part if none exist.
- The Site must not be framed on any other website, nor may you create a link to any part of the Site other than the home page.
- We reserve the right to withdraw linking permission to the Site without notice.
- If you wish to make any use of any information on the Site other than that set out above in this paragraph 10, please address your request to: support@publicnoticeportal.uk
Links from the Site
- Where the Site and/or Content contain Links and/or provide access to other websites and resources provided by third parties, such Links and/or access are provided for your information only. We have no control over content of third-party websites or resources and accept no responsibility for them or for any loss or damage that may arise from your use of them. Separate terms and conditions will apply to such other third-party websites and resources and you should make sure you comply with those terms.
- To the extent there is any conflict between these Terms and other terms governing access to third-party websites and/or resources, these Terms will govern the legal relationship between you and PNP and take precedence over any other terms.
Jurisdiction and applicable law
- These Terms and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it or its subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law.
- The parties irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with these Terms or its subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims).
Trademarks
- PNP is a registered trademark of Public Notices Portal Limited. You are not permitted to use this trademark without our prior written permission, unless and to the extent you are using it as you are otherwise permitted to use it under these Terms.
Miscellaneous
- PNP shall have no liability under these Terms for any delay or non-performance of its obligations under these Terms arising from any cause beyond its reasonable control.
- The Site is directed to people residing in United Kingdom and is not licensed for use by users residing outside of the United Kingdom. We do not warrant or represent that content available on or through the Site is appropriate for use or available in other locations.
- Failure to exercise, or any delay in exercising, any right or remedy under these Terms, or at law or equity, shall not be a waiver of that or any other right or remedy, nor shall it preclude or restrict any further exercise of that or any other right or remedy.
- If any provision of these Terms (or part of a provision) is found by any court or administrative body of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, the other provisions shall remain in force. If any invalid, unenforceable or illegal provision would be valid, enforceable or legal if some part of it were deleted, the provision shall apply with the minimum modification necessary to make it legal and enforceable.
- Except as expressly provided in these Terms, the rights and remedies provided under these Terms are in addition to, and not exclusive of, any rights or remedies provided by law.
- Each party agrees that it shall have no remedies in respect of any statement, representation, assurance or warranty (whether made innocently or negligently) that is not set out in these Terms. Each party agrees that it shall have no claim for innocent or negligent misrepresentation based on any statement in these Terms.
- A person who is not a party to these Terms will have no right under the Contract (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to enforce any of its terms. The rights of the parties to terminate, rescind or agree any variation, waiver or settlement under these Terms are not subject to the consent of any person that is not a party to these Terms.
- We may transfer these Terms to someone else. We may transfer our rights and obligations under these Terms to another organisation. We will contact you to let you know if we plan to do this.
- These Terms are for the benefit of you and us and are not intended to benefit any third- party or be enforceable by any third-party.
Interpretation
- The following definitions shall apply to these Terms:
- Affiliate: with respect to any person, any person that (i) exercises control over that person; (ii) is under the control of that person; or is under common control with that person;
- Applicable Laws: all applicable laws, enactments, rules, regulations, orders, regulatory policies, guidelines, industry codes of practice, regulatory permits and licences, and any mandatory instructions or requests of a regulator, in each case which are in force from time to time;
- Intellectual Property Rights: all patents, rights to inventions, utility models, copyright and related rights, trademarks, service-marks, trade, business and domain names, rights in trade dress or get-up, rights in goodwill or to sue for passing off, unfair competition rights, rights in designs, rights in computer software, database rights, topography rights, moral rights, rights in confidential information (including know-how and trade secrets) and any other intellectual property rights and all similar or equivalent rights or forms of protection in any part of the world, in each case whether registered or unregistered and including all applications for and renewals or extensions of such rights;
- Link: means a hypertext link from the Site to a third party website;
- Privacy Policy: PNP’s policies regarding the processing of personal data under these Terms;
- Virus: any thing or device (including any software, code, file or programme) which may: prevent, impair or otherwise adversely affect the operation of any computer software, hardware or network, any telecommunications service, equipment or network or any other service or device; prevent, impair or otherwise adversely affect access to or the operation of any programme or data, including the reliability of any programme or data (whether by re-arranging, altering or erasing the programme or data in whole or part or otherwise); or adversely affect the user experience, including worms, trojan horses, viruses and other similar things or devices.
Contact Us
- To contact PNP about these Terms, please email: support@publicnoticeportal.uk