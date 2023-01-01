Location Services Information

If the Public Notice Portal is unable to determine your location via your browser, then it may not be able to show you the Public Notices nearest and therefore most relevant to you.

In order to ensure that PNP has access to your location, it could be necessary to check your device settings in two locations.

Browser

The privacy settings of all modern web browsers including Chrome, Edge, Safari & Firefox allow a user to choose which applications are allowed to access your location.

If PNP indicates that it does not currently have access to your location, then you should ensure that your browser has location sharing enabled via the settings.

Please refer to your browser specific documentation for further information regarding how to enable browser level access to your location.

Device Operating System

In addition to the settings provided by your browser, your device operating system may also allow you to manage your location privacy settings.

If after enabling location sharing via your browser, PNP indicates that it is still unable to access your location, then you should also ensure that your device operating system has location sharing enabled.

Please refer to your device operating system specific documentation for further information regarding how to enable device level access to your location.