Planning notices show details of planned developments in your neighbourhood. For example the intent to build or modify a building, or to change its use or function.

Local councils are legally required to publicise proposals before deciding whether to allow them to go ahead.

There is a significant amount of planning legislation that is covered by this type of public notice. For example:

Town and Country Planning Act 1990

Planning (listed Buildings and Conservation Act 1990

Housing and Planning Act 2016

Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004

You can find full details of current planning legislation at legislation.gov.uk.

All comments received about an application will be considered by planning officers, councillors or inspectors before they make a decision on whether to approve or reject it.

Examples of notices may include plans to build new houses or carry out work on existing buildings such as extensions or loft conversions.

They may also include applications to change the use of a building or plot of land, for example converting a pub or restaurant into a home or building properties on a golf course.

Planning notices may also contain applications to vary the way a business is currently operating, for example a holiday park applying for an extension to the number of days guests can stay at the site.

Anyone is entitled to comment on a planning application, and community groups and other organisations can also make their collective views known.

The amount of time people have to comment on the proposal will always be included in the planning notice, along with details of how to comment.

To make sure your views are heard, it is important to respond within this timescale.

You can find out about any plans potentially affecting you or in your neighbourhood by using the simple Public Notice Portal map and search facilities.