Traffic management orders are used to make people aware of proposed changes affecting roads in their neighbourhood. These typically inform the public about temporary or permanent changes in road layout, design, closures and diversions.

Proposals may be put forward for permanent changes, temporary ones which will be monitored to assess their impact or one-off applications or special event orders such as road closures for street parties or parades.

The type of proposals included in a permanent traffic management order may include:

Introducing yellow lines or other parking restrictions

The addition or removal of parking bays

Changing the speed limit or turning streets into one-way only

Placing zig zag lines outside schools

Installing speed bumps

Examples of temporary or special event orders may include:

Road closures for resurfacing work, building works or laying new cables

Closing a road for a street party, parade or other event

You can make your views known on the proposals and your comments will be forwarded to those leading the project.

The deadline for responses and details of how to make your views known will be contained in the notice - it is important you respond within that timescale.

These notices are almost always placed by Local Authorities or other relevant bodies such as Highways, under legislation such as The Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Traffic Movement and Speed Limits and the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

For further details of Traffic & Roads legislation, you can visit legislation.gov.uk.

You can find out what changes are being proposed in your neighbourhood by using the simple Public Notice Portal map and search facilities.