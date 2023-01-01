Probate & Trustee

These notices are there to announce the death of an individual and inform people when a deceased person’s estate is being distributed to beneficiaries, according to the Trustees Act of 1925.

This gives creditors an opportunity to claim back any money or property they are owed before the estate is distributed.

Notices, which must be placed by the executor of the estate (often placed by a solicitor acting on their behalf), should be advertised in the area where the deceased lived. It is also advised to advertise in any other areas relevant to the deceased person’s life or business.

The notice gives people a timeframe, usually two months and one day, to make a claim on the estate. The deadline will be contained in the notice.

There is no legal requirement to place a notice, known as a Section 27. However, doing so means the personal representative cannot be later held personally liable if a claim is made further down the line.

If no creditors come forward within the stated timescale, the estate will be distributed according to the deceased’s last will and testament.

Anybody placing a notice will be asked to provide paperwork such as a death certificate or a grant of probate.

Details of how to register a claim against an estate will be included in the notice.

Further details of probate and trustee legislation is available at legislation.gov.uk.

You can find probate notices in your area by using the simple Public Notice Portal map and search facilities.