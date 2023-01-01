BackEastern Daily Press
Public Notice Portal - Brought to you by Britain's Local News Media

Stay informed…

Find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area

Types of Public Notice

Nearby Notices

Searching for notices

Frequently Asked Questions

Get started…

Find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area

About Us

The Public Notice Portal is owned and operated by the News Media Association, the voice of UK national, regional, and local newspapers in all their print and digital forms. NMA members include nearly 900 local and regional news titles which reach 42 million people across the length and breadth of the country each month.

Public Notice PortalNews Media Association