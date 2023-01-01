The Public Notice Portal is owned and operated by the News Media Association, which represents the UK's best-known and most trusted publishers.

Newspapers and websites published by the association's members cover the length and breadth of the country and are read by almost 50 million people every month.

Many of our publications have served their communities for centuries and remain the most reliable source of verified news and information.

The portal has been created in partnership with Google and is the fastest and most effective way of finding out what is happening in YOUR neighbourhood.